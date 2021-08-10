Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Joyce C. Hubred, age 92, of Janesville, died on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Delaware, on November 20, 1928, the daughter of Juanita Koster. She married Arnold "Arnie" Hubred on November 8, 1952, in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2009. Joyce and her husband, moved to the Janesville area in 1958. She stayed home to care for their children until their youngest child was old enough for her to return to work. Joyce went to work for the State of Wisconsin in the Unemployment Division until her retirement in 1983. She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, doing puzzles and especially drinking her Pepsi. She loved cats and all animals!!
Joyce is survived by her 5 children: Christine Baldwin, Catherine O'Dell, Cheryl Hubred, William Hubred and Cynthia McKearn; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita; step-father, Fred Fava; husband, Arnie; 2 sons; Richard and John Hubred; sons-in-law; Larry Baldwin and William"Danny" O'Dell; and granddaughter, Sheila Baldwin.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Brad Urlaub officiating. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will take place on Thursday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Joyce's name to ASCPA or the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Hubred as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.