Evansville, WI - Joyce A. (Seeman) Leopold, age 90, of Evansville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at Azura Memory Care in Stoughton, Wisconsin on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
She was born on March 24, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Anna (Jaeger) Seeman. Joyce married William Leopold on April 23, 1950. She was a secretary at the Evansville Elementary School for 27 years. Bill and Joyce were blessed with four daughters.
Joyce is survived by her daughters Sandra (Michael) Stratz, Debra (Jerry) Natz and Laura (Gerard) Pehler; four grandchildren: David (Alonna) Natz, Megan (Mic) Koroch, Christina (Nick Knuteson), and Jennifer (David) Wentala; four great-grandchildren: Chloe, Sawyer, Brooks, and Raegen. She is also survived by six step-grandchildren and twelve step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Carol (Allan) Home and her brother-in-law, Bruce Haugen.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; daughter and son-in-law Tamara (Ralph) Kuntz; three sisters and four brothers.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday September 17, 2022, at Cooksville Lutheran Church, Evansville with Pastor Elizabeth Lippke-Ganzel officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Visitation will be Friday September 16, 2022, from 5pm-7pm at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, 130 S. 5th Street, and also Saturday at 10 am until time of service at the church. A special "Thank You" to Agrace for their support care and compassion. Memorials may be given in c/o Azura Memory Care of Stoughton, WI for the wonderful care they gave our mother.
