Joyce A. Beals

June 19, 1929 - March 29, 2023

Beloit, WI - Joyce A. Beals, 93, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Born June 19, 1929, in Ellsworth, Illinois, the daughter of Emil Scott and Maude Stinde. In 1937, the family moved to Bellflower, Illinois and Joyce graduated from Bellflower High School in 1947. On August 24, 1947, Joyce married Burton Beals and together, they started their family that would grow to one daughter and 5 sons.

