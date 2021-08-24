Joy Marie (Gernhardt) Smage

Elkhorn, WI - Joy M. Smage, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home on Smage Farms. Joy Marie Gernhardt, born June 14, 1929, was the oldest daughter and second child of Frederick C. Gernhardt II and Mary Magdelene (Marie) Hilgers.
She is survived by her daughter Terry Smage Johnson, and sons Robin (Linda) Smage, Harold (Bill) (Corrine) Smage, Jr., and Noel (Sharilyn) Smage, as well as twelve grandchildren - Matthew, Mark, Garette, Michael, Genelle, and Mitchell Johnson; David, Phillip, Larissa (Torkelson) and Patrick (Hannah) Smage; and Erin (Heiser) and Brenda Smage, along with 24 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, her parents, sister and best friend Carole, and brothers Frederick and Ralph, along with her grandson-in-law, Deric Hahn.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. John's Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn, WI from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a luncheon at the Church. At 2:00 p.m. a processional will depart the church to Smage Pond. Haase Lockwood & Associates is assisting with arrangements. Donations can be made to the Southern Kettle Moraine Horse Trail Association via their Facebook page or to a charity of your choice. Full obituary online and guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joy Smage as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.