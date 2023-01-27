Joy Lee

March 10, 1935 - January 24, 2023

Delavan, WI - Joy Lee, age 87, of Delavan passed away peacefully with loved ones around her on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn. She was born in Racine on March 10, 1935 to Gustav and Ada (Anderson) Erickson. She graduated from Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan and Lamson Business College in Phoenix, AZ. Joy was united in marriage to Milton Lee on June 13, 1959 in Racine. She worked at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf as a Childcare Counselor, Teaching Assistant, and Closed Captioning Assistant. Joy belonged to the Southern Lakes Association of the Deaf, Wisconsin and National Association of the Deaf, Red Hat Society, and was an honorary member of Phi Kappa Zeta. Joy loved traveling to 49 of the 50 states. She loved family and always made them a priority. Joy was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers.

To plant a tree in memory of Joy Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.