Delavan, WI - Joy Lee, age 87, of Delavan passed away peacefully with loved ones around her on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn. She was born in Racine on March 10, 1935 to Gustav and Ada (Anderson) Erickson. She graduated from Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan and Lamson Business College in Phoenix, AZ. Joy was united in marriage to Milton Lee on June 13, 1959 in Racine. She worked at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf as a Childcare Counselor, Teaching Assistant, and Closed Captioning Assistant. Joy belonged to the Southern Lakes Association of the Deaf, Wisconsin and National Association of the Deaf, Red Hat Society, and was an honorary member of Phi Kappa Zeta. Joy loved traveling to 49 of the 50 states. She loved family and always made them a priority. Joy was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers.
Joy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Milton; a daughter, Lori (Kevin) Flood, of Waukesha; two sons, Don (Julie) Lee, of Arlington Heights, IL, and Thomas (Jennifer) Lee, of Elkhorn; 11 grandchildren, Heather (Garrett) Copeland, Amanda Lee, Eric Lee, Steven Flood, Jennifer (Jacob) Hansen, Daniel Flood, Courtney Lee, Kendra Lee, Gavin Lee, Gloria Lee, and Sabrina Lee; five great grandchildren, Trenton, Tyler, Arianna, Aaliyah, and Kingston; sister-in-law, Phebe Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald; two brothers; and six sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Southern Lakes Association for the Deaf or Wisconsin School for the Deaf Foundation. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
