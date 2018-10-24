July 11, 1939 - October 20, 2018
Formerly of Delavan, WI -- Joy Helen Ohmstead (nee. Bose), age 79, passed away after a long battle with dementia on October 20, 2018. Joy was born on July 11, 1939, to parents Harold and Helen (nee. Erdmann) Bose. She went to school and lived her early days in Racine, WI. After graduation from high school, she went to work for the telephone company and soon after, met and married Deane H. Ohmstead of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Deane and Joy were married for almost 55 years. She worked for JC Penney and Bower Family Eye Care.
Joy was a loving mother, as she was fond of her two children, Randy, and Kathy Sue Ohmstead White. Joy and Deane loved each other deeply and made their life in Kenosha, and later Delavan, WI, where they moved in with their daughter Kathy, son-in-law Dan, and granddaughter Jessica. The move to Delavan was precipitated by Deane's retirement and their subsequent move to Mesa, Arizona. Joy loved being a "Snowbird!" She became very active in card clubs, shuffleboard and block parties. When Joy was not in Arizona, she enjoyed traveling and camping with Deane, gardening, baking, puzzles, and playing cards. Joy also enjoyed animals, especially her granddogs. One of her favorite adventures was going to get a hot fudge sundae and then watching all the dogs in the dog park. As her dementia took over, she never forgot the names of the dogs that visited weekly. Weekly card games often found Joy as the winner.
Joy is survived by her brother, Wayne (Frieda) Bose, of Mount Pleasant, WI; her son, Randy (Brenda Schwartz) Ohmstead of Rockford, IL; daughter, Kathy (Dan) White of Delavan; grandchildren: Jessica (Justin) Herbst of Marinette, WI, James Ohmstead of Madison, WI, and Elyssa Ohmstead of Fitchburg, WI.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen Bose; and her husband, Deane
.
Graveside services will be held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53144 on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrance gifts to Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for all of their assistance, love and care.
