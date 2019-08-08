November 3, 1979 - August 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Joshua Van Winkle, age 39, of Janesville, WI passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1979 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Jack and Nina Robin (Bruer) Winkle. He attended Parker High School in Janesville, and graduated from Tech High School in Indianapolis. He received an associate degree from U-Rock in Janesville and while attending there, he served as president of the student council. For the past 4 years, he was employed by Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, IL. Joshua was an avid reader. He was a member of Janesville Odd Fellows Lodge # 14.

In April of 2016, Joshua met the love of his life, Aimee Simon, who survives along with their 2 year old daughter, Ada Lee Winkle, whom Joshua adored. He is also survived by his mother, Nina Robin Finucan; his sister, Sarah Winkle; six nieces and nephews whom he also loved dearly: Sariyah, James, Sarina, Sahara, Jaxon and Jameson Bryant; and by Ada's brother and sister, Milo and Chloe; as well as many aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Winkle; and his grandparents: Charles and Dorothy Bruer and William and Mary Winkle.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Visitation will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 and on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Following the services on Sunday, there will be a meal served at the Janesville Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 North Main Street, Janesville. Further visitation and services will be held in Indianapolis, IN.

