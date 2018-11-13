August 18, 1920 - November 8, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Josephine Shafer, age 98, of Beloit, WI died Thursday, November 08, 2018 at the Department of Veteran Affairs in Tomah, WI. Jo was born on August 18, 1920 in Westville, IN. She graduated as Valedictorian from Froebel High School. Jo then graduated from Gary Business School. She joined the United States Marine Corps in April 1943. Jo served in Dallas, TX, Washington, D.C. and ended up in the office of Fleet Marine Force, Enlisted Personnel Pearl Harbor. She met Roy Shafer when she was floundering in salt water, and he pulled her up. When World War II ended, Roy and Jo married on February 25, 1946 in Taylorville, IL. They moved to Wisconsin when Roy was on the A League for the Chicago Cubs baseball team. Jo and Roy had a baby girl, and named her Carol Lynn. Jo belonged to the Marine Corps League, Southwest Wisconsin and was also a lifetime member of Women's Marine Association WI-1. She served as a volunteer at Grinnel Senior Center, heading up cribbage games for 20 years.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Carol (Doug) Lipke; grandson, Christopher Kail; two great-granddaughters, Paizlee (Devin) O'Brien and Marchelle Kail; and a great-great-granddaughter Molly O'Brien. She is further survived by her special friends, Ann Anderson and son, David Anderson. They loved the Brewers (win or lose). And also by her neighbors, Charlene Bugg, and Russ and Patty Manning, who helped her every time she was in need. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; a sister; two brothers; her in-laws; and three brothers-in-law.
Memorial services will be held at St. Thomas Apostle Church, at xxxx xxx xxxxxx in Beloit, WI. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tayorville, IL at a later date. Buswell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
May she rest in peace.
