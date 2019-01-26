March 31, 1931 - January 23, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Josephine Myrtle Schultz, age 87, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at home. She was born on March 31, 1931 in Evansville, the daughter of Roy and Gwendolyn (Blood) Peach. Josephine married Roger Schultz on May 19, 1956 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Evansville. Josephine loved listening to Blue Grass Music, embroidering, dancing, and traveling to Nashville to the Grand Ole Opry. She had a love for animals, especially her cats, and she enjoyed going on motorcycle trips when she was younger. She kept an orderly and neat home, and enjoyed watching soap operas on TV.

She is survived by her husband, Roger, of 62 years; three children: Cindy Schultz, Stan (Victory) Schultz, Penny Holloway, all of Janesville; grandson, John Schultz-Kalas Jr., two sisters, Alice Krause, and Carol Elmer; brother, Robert Peach; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timmy; a sister, Joyce Peach.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Shaun Drefahl of Congregational United Church of Christ Evansville officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are appreciated to ASPCA in Josephina name. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com