Josephine M. Pinnow

May 29, 1935 - October 14, 2018

Brodhead, WI -- Josephine M. Pinnow, age 83, of Brodhead, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the U.W. Hospital, Madison, WI. She was born in Richland Center, WI, on May 29, 1935, the daughter of Harrison and Mabel (Wiatrok) Cramblett. She married Russell R. Pinnow on November 16, 1958 at the United Methodist Church, Brodhead. Josephine graduated from Brodhead High School in 1953, and received a Master's Degree in Education from U.W. Whitewater. Jo started teaching in a one-room school in Judd Prairie, also teaching in the Brodhead schools and Blackhawk Tech for 26 years. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, former Brodhead School Board member, a Master Gardener, served as a 4-H leader and a Sunday and vacation bible school teacher. She enjoyed gardening and canning, planting trees, the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, but especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Russell; three children: Randy (Katie) Pinnow, Rachel (Carl) Hearing, Ryan (Krista) Pinnow, all of Brodhead; two sisters, Janice Schimmel, Malvern, PA, Darlene (Ron) Schwartzlow, Brodhead; five grandchildren: Jamie, Halie, Gavin, Tegan, Tenley; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Dean Painter. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Patricia Cramblett; and a brother-in-law, John Schimmel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 19, 2018, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, with Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., October 18, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, and from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

