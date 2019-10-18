June 12, 1926 - October 15, 2019

Walworth, WI -- Josephine A. Brickner was born June 12, 1926 in Cicero, IL, to Joseph and Albina Lambrilez. She passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Lakeland Healthcare Center in Elkhorn.

Josephine is survived by her sons, Joseph Brickner Jr. and Leonard Brickner; as well as her grandson, Garrett Brickner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, Sr.; and son, Edward.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 21 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Delavan. For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com, or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.