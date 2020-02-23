August 29, 1925 - February 17, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Josephine A. Bleick, age 94, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Winchester, WI on August 29, 1925, the daughter of Martin J. and Edna (Omness) Hren. She was married to Maurice E. Bleick on December 27, 1945 in Appleton, WI, and they had over 31 years together, before his passing in 1977. She attended Winneconne High School. After raising her family in New London and West Bend, she proudly worked as an Administrative Assistant for the West Bend School District for over 25 years. While in West Bend, she was a member of the West Bend Beautification Committee and won the Mayor's Award for gardening. After retirement in 1990, she moved to Appleton in 1999, and was an active member of the Appleton Medical Center Foundation Cardiac Rehab as a spokesperson for the program in their promotional literature. She was a proud member of the Republican party of Outagamie County. She owned Kelly's Kloset for Kids in Fairview Mall in Janesville for three years. She was an avid Packer fan and proud "Norskie". Always a very classy lady, "Grandma Jo" was known for her style, grace, beautiful smile and distinctive laugh. She loved flowers and took great pride in her homes in West Bend, Appleton and Janesville. She was an avid reader and was always up on current events, politics and sports. She was especially proud of her family, and was close to all of them.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Wayne) Campbell of Janesville; son, Mark Bleick of West Bend; sister, Mary (Bill) Snipes of Burnsville, MN; grandchildren: Pat (Cari) Campbell, Chris (Heather) Campbell, and Kelly Campbell; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Brianna Jo, Jacob, Alec and Lily; nieces and nephews: Larry (Kay) Hren, Marty Hren, Sue (Lucas) Walsh, John (Kathy) Hren, George (Pat) Bleick, Carol Slatinsky, and Tracy (Ray) De Goey; and many special friends, new and old, including Karen and Melody. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice; son, Peter; sister, Bernice Monisera; brother, Tom Hren; sister-in-law, Shirley (Sternhagen) Hren; and brothers-in-law, Elwood Bleick and Carlton Bleick.

A Memorial service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. A celebration of Josephine's life will be from 10 a.m. until Noon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Pastor Jeff Williams will assist the family. A private service will take place at a later date when Josephine will be laid to rest at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend, WI. Memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

The family would like to especially thank the angels at Agrace Hospice, for their compassionate care.