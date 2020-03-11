June 8, 1924 - March 9, 2020

Evansville, WI -- Joseph William Phalin, age 95, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville, WI. He was born on June 8, 1924 in Soldiers Grove, WI, the son of William and Freda (Whitt) Phalin. He served in the United States Army from February 14, 1946 until August 15, 1947 as a Amphibian truck driver. Joseph married Arlene Mickelson on April 7, 1947, and she preceded in death on February 12, 2014. He farmed early in his life, raising hay, corn, tobacco, and strawberries, and milking cows. After farming, he had is own milk route, and drove truck hauling turkeys, until going to work for Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Janesville as a security guard until his retirement. Joseph enjoyed going for rides with Arlene, and playing cards with her every morning. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Robert (Barb Tellefson) Phalin of Busseyville, Karen Platson of LaFarge, Larry (Chris) Phalin of Argyle, Rosemary Ruppe of Janesville, Douglas (Laurie) of Ocala, FL, Roger Phalin of Evansville, Loren Phalin of Edgerton; eighteen grandchildren: Robby, Jason, Scott, Abby, Jessica, Clint, Luke, Matthew, Machelle, Amy, Marc, Samantha, Thomas, Kelsie, Mallorie, Kyle, Brittney, Hillary; nineteen great-grandchildren: Jesse, Dakota, McKenna, Ashley, Riley Lou, Dylan, Aydin, Jaxon, Braxton, Addison, Jordon, Devon, Reece, Callie, Brooklyn, Bryden, Jace, Nick, Emma; two sisters, Helen (Bill) Schmitz, and Eleanor Sprague; several nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers and sisters: Gerald, Harland, Rosie, Marguerite, Lucille, and Lawrence "Ted".

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery Center Township with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905, Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com