August 1, 1965 - September 11, 2019

Watertown, WI -- Joseph Robert Hookham, 54, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, and went to join his sister Mary, and parents, Louise and Fred Hookham, Sr. along with many aunts and uncles in heaven. Throughout Joe's journey in life he showed the world that whatever your qualifications, you can live life to the fullest--giving back through work, playing sports, and most importantly, showing love and kindness to everyone you meet. Joe left us with a better understanding of faith, perseverance, acceptance, gratitude and love.

Born August 1, 1965, the youngest of nine children born to Louise and Fred Hookham, Sr., formerly of Milton, WI. Joe entered this world with Down Syndrome, and his family's lives were forever changed. We have learned and grown so much from Joe. Our parents were told they had two choices back in that time: put Joe in an institution or take him home to love and raise him like all their other eight children, to have hopes, dreams and expectations. Our parents made the best decision: he came home to his family and lived a full happy life!

Joe was an exceptional man, kind, loving, solid work ethic, well-mannered, giving, unselfish, funny, and smart. A gift from God, Joe taught us what matters most in life: family, love, and helping one another, that in life, the little things are the big things. Joe inspired our family and life choices through his gifts of love to us. Even in Joe's death, he is changing the way we see the world and how another person will, through the gift of cornea donation. Joe loved his huge family, ice cream, and parties of any kind. He also loved animals, dancing, go-karting, three-wheeling, snowmobiling, bus travel trips, meeting new people, wine coolers, the Dukes of Hazzard, country music, the Badgers and Packers, John Denver and Eagles music, the Karate Kid movies, Hawaiian shirts, and bright colored cars. Joe was employed at Kandu industry for over 29 years. He enjoyed participating in Special Olympics Bowling, Basketball, and Volleyball.

Joe leaves his legacy of love to all who knew him, especially his sisters, and brothers along with their families and special friends including: Holly Daum (her children: Kayla Daum, Valerie Daum and Nick Munger); Carol and Jeff Johnson (their children: Aleda Johnson and Brian Thomas, Adam Johnson, Ian and Anna (Isaac) Johnson; Edwin and Mary Hookham (their children: Matthew and Mary Hookham, Timothy and Amanda Hookham, (Isabelle), Samuel and Kelly Hookham; Nancy and David Bickle (their children, Jenny and Matt Easley (Taylor & Adrian Anglemyer), Katie and Dick Kvapil); Mary Zagone (2008) James Zagone, (their children Philip and Aimee Zagone, (Anthony, Lillian), Jaime and David Rook); Tom and Sandy Hookham, (their children, Angie and Dan Schultz (Dani and Jessie Skinner ((Logan, Harper)), Amy and Kray Brown (Kyler, Kyson)); Bill and Barb Hookham (their children: Ben and Nadia Hookham (Caleb, Brynn) Becky Hookham (Easton)); Fred, Jr. and Kathy Hookham (their children, Sharon and Jim Moeller (Mackenzie, Aaron) Fred III & Kim Hookham (Jacob, Sawyer) Julie and Gregg Mollen (Quinn), Mike and Charisse Hookham (Devin, Noah); Godmother Joan (Don) Schmidt; Aunt Irene and Uncle Joe Pesek; and many lovely first, second and third cousins to list!

Please join us in celebrating Joe's life on Saturday, September 21 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville, WI. Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Service at 11 a.m., followed by Burial at Mt. Olivet, Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Bethesda Homes, Watertown, WI

Special thanks to the loving and caring crew at the Bethesda Group Home in Watertown, Sandra, Ann, Tammy, Jennifer, Alexis and all of the staff as well as the end of life care at the Watertown Hospital with Nurse Glenna, Nurse Jessie, Dr. Richardson and Dr. Goyal, and all the staff.