Joseph Richard Putsch

June 22, 1936 - October 10, 2020
Janesville, WI - Joseph R. Putsch, age 84, of Janesville, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home. He was born on June 22, 1936, in Mayville, WI; the son of Joseph John Putsch and LaVern (Smith) Putsch Griepentrog. Joe graduated from Mayville High School in 1955 and from the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse, in 1959. He followed the Rock River to Janesville to begin his teaching career that spanned 35 years. He was part of the United States Army National Guard, Red Arrow Division, called up during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He returned to teaching at the original Marshall Jr. High and lent his knowledge and expertise to develop the Physical Education Department at Edison Jr. High when it was first built. Joe coached tennis and swimming, encouraging young people to pursue sports to enjoy for a life time. Over many summers, he taught Drivers Ed, helping teens achieve the desired goal of driving. He married Mary Jane Canary in 1963, living on the Rock River with their son, Joe W., for 57 years. Joe enjoyed wood carving, especially making shorebirds and Santas for friends and family. He became a fly fisherman, making flys and learning to make bamboo rods, a very demanding skill. Many years were spent fishing our Country's trout streams, especially the Wisconsin coulees. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Putsch; and his son, Joe W. Putsch. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private committal service will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, due to Covid concerns. A Mass of remembrance will be held on a later date, at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, where Joe was a member for 50 years.
His family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and concern. Memorial donations can be made to the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church or to Agrace Hospice.