Joseph R. Zindrick

November 9, 1944 - September 18, 2022

Walworth, WI - Joseph R. Zindrick was born November 9, 1944 in Chicago to Raymond J. and Antoinette (Koran) Zindrick. He passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Agrace Center of Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville.