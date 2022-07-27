Darien, WI - Joseph P. Moran, age 89 of Darien, WI, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. He was born May 27, 1933 the son of Martin and Zita Moran. Joe married Sylvia Wondrash on May 30th, 1959. She passed away September 27, 2013. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Delavan American Legion Post 95. He worked at Sta-Rite for over 30 years as a machinist. He was a longtime member of the Walworth County AA, St. Andrews Catholic Church, and the Darien Village Board. Joe also enjoyed snowmobiling, following Wisconsin sports, and his Monday afternoon card games.
Joe is survived by his son, Tom Moran, of Darien; stepchildren, Patricia (Chuck) Nelson, of Mazomanie, WI and LaVon (Dave) Ethridge, of Briggsville, WI; 12 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; his parents; stepchildren, Ronald (Andrae) Scholl and Daniel (Chris) Scholl; and four sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of services on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
