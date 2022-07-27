Joseph P. Moran

May 27, 1933 - July 24, 2022

Darien, WI - Joseph P. Moran, age 89 of Darien, WI, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. He was born May 27, 1933 the son of Martin and Zita Moran. Joe married Sylvia Wondrash on May 30th, 1959. She passed away September 27, 2013. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Delavan American Legion Post 95. He worked at Sta-Rite for over 30 years as a machinist. He was a longtime member of the Walworth County AA, St. Andrews Catholic Church, and the Darien Village Board. Joe also enjoyed snowmobiling, following Wisconsin sports, and his Monday afternoon card games.

