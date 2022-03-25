Joseph P. "Joe/Blow" Phillips

Janesville, WI - Joseph "Joe" "Blow" P. Phillips, age 71, of Janesville, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Janesville on July 30 ,1950, a son of the late Henry and Frances (Conley) Phillips. Joe married the former Rosemary "Rosebud" Simonson on Aug. 2, 1978 at the Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL. He was a proud member of the UAW and worked for the Labor Temple. Joe looked forward to having his garden and flowers every year and being part of the Gibbs Lake Chapter. He also was a big fan of the Packers and enjoyed watching the Brewers.
Joe is survived by his child Alex (Haven) McWilliams; 2 grandchildren, Oliver and Stella Rose McWilliams; sister Mary (Jim) Finley; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rosemary on September 27, 2020; a sister, Annette Natz; and brother Bill Phillips.
Services will be announced at a later date. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
