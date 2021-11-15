Joseph M. Hodge

JANESVILLE, WI - Joseph Michel Hodge, age 88, a long-time Janesville resident died peacefully at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center on November 11, 2021. He was born in Lebanon on November 7, 1933, the son of Michel and Mary (Jarrouge) Hodge. He grew up in Lebanon where he attended school and at age 14 went to work as a barber to help support his family.
After coming to the United States, he worked for over 50 years as a barber, first in Brodhead for a time until coming to Janesville where he was a barber until the age of 80 when he retired. During that time, he owned and operated his own barber shop at Creston Park for many years.
Three things were very important in Joe's life. His faith was always very important, and he was an active church member, first at Assembly of God, Janesville, later at Saunders Creek Community Church, Edgerton and then at Turning Point Church, Janesville. Family was always of utmost importance in his life as he was always concerned about their needs and their wellbeing. In addition to his family and his religion, there was nothing more important than the GREEN BAY PACKERS. He was an avid Packer fan.
Joseph married the love of his life, Rosetta Hull on June 23, 1974. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2005.
Joseph Hodge is survived by five children; Brian (Stina) McCabe, Brenda (Anthony) Hodge, Betsy (Brian) Kinder, Brent (Imelda) McCabe, Daniel Hodge; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; his brother, Emeel Hodge; his sisters, Josephine (Joseph) Saba and Suad Hanna; nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Rosetta Hodge, he was preceded in death by his parents, Michel and Mary Hodge, 1 great-grandchild, Alia Kinder and his brother-in-law, Munir Hanna.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon Thursday, November 18, 2021, at TURNING POINT CHURCH, 2618 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville. Funeral services will be at Noon Thursday, November 18th at the CHURCH with Rev. Tom Zillman officiating. Joe's family encourage the wearing of Packer attire by those attending. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Turning Point Church or Agrace Hospice.
The Hodge family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNEAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclason.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Hodge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.