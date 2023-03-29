Joseph M Ash

Janesville, WI - Joseph (Mike) Ash passed away March 26, 2023. He was born August 25, 1938, in Milwaukee. He graduated Milton Union High School in 1956. He enlisted in the US Air Force following graduation and was trained in EARLY WARNING RADAR and DATA TRANSMISSION maintenance at Kessler AFB Biloxi MS and a Factory school at Bendix Corp Baltimore Maryland. He spent the rest of his time in service between the 676th Radar Squadron Antigo, WI and 788th Radar Squadron Waverly Iowa maintaining various unmanned radar sites In Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa until being discharged July 1960. He started his law enforcement career in 1961 with the Monroe Police. He married Judith A. Imhof April 28, 1962, in Monroe. He Joined the Rock County Sheriff's Department May 1963 retiring in March 1994 as the Chief Deputy. He had a passion for flying and held Private pilot's license with A commercial multi engine instrument rating. He and his wife Judy either adopted and provided care for many abused or mistreated small animals and Horses. He is survived by a son Michael, a daughter Maureen (Donald) Huebner and a granddaughter Amanda Huebner. He was preceded in death by his mother Venita (Lorraine) and his wife, Judy. Per his request there will be no visitation. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
