May 18, 1961 - June 28, 2021
formerly of Shullsburg, WI & Janesville, WI - Joseph L. "Hopper" Hoppenjan, age 60, formerly of Shullsburg, WI and Janesville, WI went home to be with Jesus on June 28, 2021. He was born May 18, 1961, in Darlington, WI, the son of Donald and Mary (Talbert) Hoppenjan. Joe graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1979. He lived in Shullsburg, WI, until moving to Texas in 1983. Following an automobile accident, he moved back to Shullsburg and in 1988 he moved to Janesville.
Joe is survived by two brothers: David (Jennie) Hoppenjan of Pensacola, FL, and Daniel (friend: Connie) Hoppenjan of Apple River, IL; one sister: Jane (Tom) Myers of Cuba City, WI; five nephews; six great-nieces; and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his father: Donald in 1994; his mother: Mary in 2019; one brother: Tim Hoppenjan in 2007; and one niece: Kate Lynn Hoppenjan in 1991.
Joe always had "dreams." His wheels were always turning. He liked to consider himself an "entrepreneur" always wanting to make life easier for his nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Shullsburg officiating. A visitation will be held Monday, July 5, 2021 from 9:30 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg. A private family burial will be held following the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Joe's name.