Lyons, IL - Joseph "Joe" K. Kompare, age 82, of Lyons, IL died at home on March 16, 2022, with his wife by his side. Joe was born on July 23, 1939, son of the late Joseph A. and Beatrix (Rozhon) Kompare. Joe was very interested in photography and the graphic arts, where he focused his career. He worked for many years at Revell/Monogram until his retirement in 2004, after which he enjoyed spending summers at Lake Como. Joe married Carol Vondracek, and together they had five children. After his first marriage, Joe married Judith "Judy" Hubertz on May 2, 1981 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Fontana, WI.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beatrix Spran. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children: Christopher (Joette) Kompare, Michel (Lisa) Kompare, Jeanne (Mario) Zecher, James (Barbara) Kompare, and Thomas (Anya) Kompare; grandchildren: Dominik (Omni) Kompare, Anton (Marcy) Kompare, Lucas (Olivia Prvulov) Kompare, Mahli (Daniel) Kreher, Quinnlin Zecher, Colleen Kompare, and Beatrix Kompare; great grandchildren, Giovanni and Juniper; and brother-in-law, James Spran; along with many other nieces; nephews; in-laws and friends.
Visitation for Joe took place at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, on Sunday March 20, 2022. A Catholic Funeral Service took place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI 53121 on Monday March 21, 2022. Joe was laid to rest at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Kompare as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
