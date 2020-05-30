November 2, 1926 - May 28, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Joseph Junior Appleman, age 93, of Janesville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born November 2, 1926 in Vernon County, WI, the son of Myron T. and Mona (Campbell) Appleman. Joseph married Louise Selck on April 9, 1949 at Footville Church of Christ in Footville. He was a graduate of Orfordville High School. Joseph entered the U.S. Army, serving the 27th Chemical Division in the South Pacific from 1944-1946. He farmed throughout his life, and worked at General Motors for 30 years. He was a member of the Footville Church of Christ. Joseph enjoyed traveling with Louise. He also loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, bowling, going to baseball games and completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Veronica Cavey of Janesville; special cousin, Shirley Bohland of Green Bay; nephews: Charles Appleman of Fond du Lac, Dale (Pam) Cavey of Janesville, Dean (Jackie) Cavey of Beloit, Darius (Diane) Cavey of Janesville, and Darin (Noreen) Cavey of Fort Worth, TX; nieces: Delores (Mike) Olver, Denise (Chris) Brose and Donna Cavey all of Janesville; great nieces and nephews: Tammy Stephany, Brian Appleman, Julie Karrels, Jamie McKibben, Joshua Selck, Jason Selck, Matthew Olver, Mark Olver, Sarah Duthie, Andrea Cavey, Jeff Cavey, Ben Brose, Rob Brose, Rich Brose, Duncan Brose, Danny Brose, Carin Cavey, Jenna Cavey, Ross Cavey, Evan Cavey, Adam Cavey, Molly Marshall, Ali Cavey, Danny Cavey; and niece-in-law: Judy Selck. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise; brother, Theron Appleman; brother-in-law, Stanley Selck; nephews: David Selck, Doug Selck, and Joseph Appleman; and niece, Patricia Appleman Smith.
Private Funeral services will be held at Footville Church of Christ with John Thomson officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Orfordville. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
A special thanks to Patty Moehrke, Judy Selck and many nephews and nieces for assisting Joseph the past couple of years.