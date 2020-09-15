June 18, 1956 - September 10, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Joseph John Pappa, 64, of Elkhorn, WI, died at home September 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 18, 1956 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late William P. and Catherine "Nina" G. Garretto. Joe graduated from Elkhorn Area High School with the Class of 1974. He then went on to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for a degree in business. He then went to culinary school at the Chicago Culinary Institute. After graduating, he worked in commercial hospitality in the Chicago area for a few years, before returning to Elkhorn in 1983 and purchasing The Crossroads Supper Club; he ran that until 1994, then from 1999 to 2003 he was partner in Carp & Joe's, then from 2004 until 2014 he owned and operated C & J's Crossroads Pub & Grill. After leaving the restaurant business, he took up employment with Peck & Weis in 2016 and has been the HVAC shop manager. Joe was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cynthia Schubert-Eppers, on October 9, 1999 at the Bethel United Methodist Church. Joe was very active in the community that he loved, serving on the Town of LaFayette Planning Commission for 16 years, Walworth County Board of Review, Town LaFayette Supervisor for 12 years, served as Town Chairman for one year, and had to resign due to his ill health. Joe was a former member of the Elkhorn Jaycee's, a 35 year member of the Elks Club Lakeland B.P.O.E. Lodge #2201 of Delavan, WI, served as director and past Vice President of the Walworth County Tavern League and member of the Wisconsin Tavern League. Joe was an avid golfer, and hunter. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and had been a member of the Tri-County Riders.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Cynthia; stepdaughter, Jill Marie Eppers-Hominick; two grandchildren, Ashley Marie Millar and Keller Alan Hominick; brother, Peter Pappa; sister-in-law, Janet Pappa; nephew, William (Kristy) Pappa; nieces, Stephanie (Kai) Steward and Catherine (Christopher) Osterholz; many great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William Pappa III.
Private family services were held. A public gathering of family and friends will be 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Joe's name to Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.