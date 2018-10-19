Joseph "Joe" Meehan

June 30, 1930 - October 16, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Joseph B. "Joe" Meehan, age 88, of Janesville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 16, 2018 at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Joe was born June 30, 1930 in Janesville, the son of the late Joseph W. and Irene M. (McKillip) Meehan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. On April 23, 1955 he married the former Delores J. "Dee" Nelson at the Brooklyn Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, WI. Joe worked for over 37 years, as a Skilled Trades Machinist at General Motors Corp. until his retirement. After retiring, he worked on the grounds crew at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton. He was a longtime member of the U.A.W. Local 95. He was a very active and involved member of Peace Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He loved bowling, golf, and pitching horse shoes. He was a very avid Brewer, Packer, and Badger fan. Joe and Dee loved to travel, and they enjoyed several cruises together, including one to the Caribbean. Being a vet, Joe was able to go on a VetsRoll trip to Washington, DC, and that trip meant everything to him. Joe's greatest love was his family. His best times were spent with Dee and their family, and especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren! He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who will be remembered by all as 'the rock" of his family. He was fortunate enough to be surrounded by family until the very end, and he will be dearly missed!
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dee; his three sons: Randy Meehan, Terry (Lori) Meehan, and Al (Denise) Meehan; his daughter, Donna (Richard "Gilby") Gilbertson; all of Janesville; his beloved grandchildren, Jason (David), Andrew (Victoria), Jeffery (fiance, Jeffery), Brent (Amanda), Tia, Dani (Billy), Angie (Bobby), Stephanie (Landon), Brodie (Jessica), and Kylee; his 11 great-grandchildren, with two more expected; and by nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Copeland; and his sister, Betty Schultz.
Funeral services for Joe will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018 at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1550 S. Osborne Ave., with Rev. Richard Lehmann and Rev. Victor Prange officiating. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.
