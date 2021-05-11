May 4, 1958 - May 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - Joseph "Joe" Lueck, age 63, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at home. Joe was born in Janesville on May 4, 1958; the son of Kenneth and Billie Mae (Varner) Lueck. Joe attended Edgerton High School and was an avid Chevrolet Car enthusiast. He was a loving and caring brother, and uncle, and he will be dearly missed.
Joe is survived by his brothers: Terry and Gerry (Linda) Lueck; nieces: Denise Lueck, Nichole (Chad) Davis, Kimberly Hill and Lindsey Davidson; uncle, Robert "Bob" Lueck; good friend, Randy Miller; 5 grand nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal service will immediately follow to Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com