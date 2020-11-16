August 12, 1941 - October 23, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Elkhorn native, Joseph "Joe" Kieraldo, 79, passed away suddenly at his home in Madison, WI on October 23, 2020. He married Lake Geneva resident Nancy Kirchoff in 1979. Beloved husband, father, friend, and music teacher, Joe enjoyed life through his passion--sharing his love of music with his family, friends, and many students in Brandon/Fairwater, Monroe and Delavan-Darien.
Visit www.forevermissed.com/joe-kieraldo/about for his life story, some of Joe's favorite music, suggestions for memorial contributions and details on a celebration of life and jam session on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Tenney Park: John Wall Pavilion in Madison, WI.