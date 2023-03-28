Joseph "Joe" G. Flint

Janesville, WI - Joseph G. Flint, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Evansville Manor. He was born on October 12, 1942; the son of Llewllyn and Lillian (Hoppe) Flint. Joe graduated from Janesville High School in 1961 and soon after, he joined the United States Army. He served in the Army for 3 years, spending a good portion of that time in Africa. After returning home from the Army, Joe worked a few "odd" jobs before ultimately landing at General Motors, where he worked for nearly 40 years. Although Joe held many different titles over the years, the one he was most proud of was being a girl dad. Joe raised two wonderful daughters who he thought the world of. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting any chance he could. He was a western and John Wayne movie fan and even spent some time as a rodeo cowboy. Joe loved music and worked as a stage crew member for the Janesville Concert Association. One of his all-time favorite productions was "The Nutcracker". Family was very important to Joe. He will always be remembered for his famous southern comfort old fashioned sweet.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Steven) Christianson and Julie (Jim Loomis) Flint; grandchildren: Connor, Colin, and Shawn Christianson; brothers, James (Imelda) Flint and Stephen (Dawnne) Flint; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Flint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.