January 17, 1935 - April 23, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Joseph J. Westwood, Jr., age 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in his home. He was born January 17, 1935 in Elgin, IL, the son of Joseph and Virginia (Reber) Westwood, Sr. He graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1953. Joe married Beverly A. Barnes on December 4, 1959 at Grace Methodist Church in Elgin, IL. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Joe worked as an Elgin Police Officer, at Warner Electric Brake & Clutch, and Black & Decker, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Beloit Jaycees Club, the Lions Club and the Moose Club Lodge 191. Joe was a Junior Achievement Advisor and a Cub Master for Pack 358 at Powers School. He was also an avid collector of model trains, cars and airplanes.

He is survived by his three children: Kari (Michael Dzieciolowski) Westwood of Wake Forest, NC, Joseph J. (Kathi) Westwood III of Bloomingdale, IL and James W. (Heather) Westwood of McHenry, IL; grandchildren: Kathryn (Stephen) Seese, Shawn (Jackie) Phetteplace, Joseph J. Westwood IV and Sarah Rose Westwood, Riley Westwood and Emma Westwood; great-grandchildren: Travis, Zachary and Josephine Seese, and Charlie Phetteplace; his two sisters, Lois (James) Mollitor, and Mary Jane (Bruce) Karsten; his stepsister, Diane (Charles) Menke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Orpha Hedberg Westwood; his wife, Beverly; and his infant sister, Martha Alice.

Joe's Funeral Service will be at 12 Noon on Friday, May 3, 2019 in the ROTARY BOTANICAL GARDENS, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville, WI with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Friday at Rotary Botanical Gardens from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com

