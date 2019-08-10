September 5, 1971 - August 8, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Joseph J. Strunz, 47, of Orfordville, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born September 5, 1971, in Monroe, the son of George and Dorothy (Sowatzke) Strunz. Joe was a graduate of Parkview High School in 1989. He was employed with Woodbridge Corporation and Hoerler Transport Reload for many years, and more recently as a dairy farmer working with his brother, Gary. Joe was a hard worker, and a sarcastic jokester. He loved children, and was a second father to all his nieces and nephews. Joe enjoyed hunting and sports, especially the Packers and the Brewers. He also enjoyed giving his Farmer Joe talks to elementary students. Joe never missed a chance to remind his mother, Dorothy, that he was her perfect little angel.

Lovingly survived by his mother, Dorothy; siblings: Gary (Sarah), Bud (Paige), Chris (Bob) Bjorge, Jim (Patty), Tom (Jenny), Jerry (Elizabeth) and Anna (Mike) Landis; numerous nieces and nephews, including special caretakers, Kristi and Nicole; uncle, Bob (Heidy) Sowatzke; and aunts, JoAnne (Tim) Barker and Betty (Phil) Francis. Preceded in death by his father, George; and grandparents.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 East 9th Avenue, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and will continue on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Luther Valley Cemetery. To express online condolences, please visit: www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com. (608) 897-2484