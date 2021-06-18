December 28, 1941 - June 15, 2021
Delavan, WI - Joseph J. Bores, 79, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born December 28, 1941 to Joseph and Theresa (Martina) Bores. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Joseph was united in marriage to Janice Johnson on August 20, 1966 in Wonder Lake, IL. Together they owned and operated J & B Gardens and Jan's Hallmark in Delavan. He was a member of Luther Memorial Church in Delavan. Joseph volunteered at the Rotary Gardens in Janesville, Walworth County 4H, and the Delavan Train Show.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Jan; a son, Joseph (Mary) Bores; a daughter, Jacqueline (Alan) Smith; five grandchildren, Austin, Clayton, Michael, Daniel (Emily Hennig), and Marcus; a brother, Russell (Carol Bennett); two nephews and a niece.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents.
The Family will greet friends from 4-7 P.M. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan.