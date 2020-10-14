December 23, 1944 - October 7, 2020
Janesville, WI - Joseph H. Viertel, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, from COVID-19. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on December 23, 1944, the son of Albert and Marion (Liebenstein) Viertel. Joe grew up in Eureka, Wisconsin, attended St. Joseph's Catholic school, and was a member of the Berlin High School class of 1963. He studied at the Milwaukee Area Technical College and proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. Joe married Patricia M. Krueger on May 22, 1976, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Omro, Wisconsin. He happily worked for 34 years as the Visual Merchandise Manager at JCPenney's, retiring in 2004. After retirement, Joe continued to enjoy life to the absolute fullest. His greatest joys in life were his daughter and granddaughters, and his spirit will live on within them. His days were spent outdoors, working on his own family gardens, the St. Mary's garden, and volunteering at Rotary Botanical Garden's in Janesville. Joe served on Nativity of Mary Parish Council, and was actively involved in the parish's RCIA, Catechism, and Conformation programs. His greatest joy in his years spent at St. Mary's was coordinating their annual Fall Festival. Above all, Joe's life was spent pouring into others. He was an optimist, a life speaker, and encourager, and a builder. Like the gardener he was, he nurtured, tended to, and loved others well.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Patti; daughter, Jessica Rinehart; granddaughters, Grace and Natalie Rinehart; and countless family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 7 siblings: George, Richard, Claire, Chuck, John, Mark, and Barbara Verheyen; and two infant grandsons.
A Catholic Mass of Christian burial and Celebration of Life will be held for Joe as soon as the Coronavirus is contained, and we can gather safely and hold each other close. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank the health care team at SSM St. Mary's Hospitals in Janesville and Madison. Their kind, compassionate care and consideration for his family is deeply appreciated.