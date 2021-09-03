December 23, 1944 - October 7, 2020
of Janesville, WI - Joseph H. Viertel, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, from COVID-19. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on December 23, 1944, the son of Albert and Marion (Liebenstein) Viertel. Joe grew up in Eureka, Wisconsin, attended St. Joseph's Catholic school, and was a member of the Berlin High School class of 1963. He studied at the Milwaukee Area Technical College and proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. Joe married Patricia M. Krueger on May 22, 1976, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Omro, Wisconsin. He happily worked for 34 years as the Visual Merchandise Manager at JC Penney's, retiring in 2004. After retirement, Joe continued to enjoy life to the absolute fullest. His greatest joys in life were his daughter and granddaughters, and his spirit will live on within them. His days were spent outdoors, working on his own family gardens, the St. Mary's garden, and volunteering at Rotary Botanical Garden's in Janesville. Joe served on Nativity of Mary Parish Council, and was actively involved in the parish's RCIA, Catechism, and Conformation programs. His greatest joy in his years spent at St. Mary's was coordinating their annual Fall Festival. Above all, Joe's life was spent pouring into others. He was an optimist, a life speaker, and encourager, and a builder. Like the gardener he was, he nurtured, tended to, and loved others well.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Patti; daughter, Jessica Rinehart; granddaughters, Grace and Natalie Rinehart; he is also survived by his brothers and sisters in-law: Marilyn Viertel, Sally Viertel, Bonnie Viertel, Julie Viertel, Linda Krueger, Tom and Nancy Krueger, Bill Krueger and Betty Cutts, Lee and Kathy Krueger; and countless family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 7 siblings: George, Richard, Claire, Chuck, John, Mark, and Barbara (Ray) Verheyen; and two infant grandsons; further preceded in death by his brothers and sisters in-law: Judy Krueger, Danny Krueger, and Jim Krueger.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences, guestbook and to view a livestream of the Mass, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank the health care team at SSM St. Mary's Hospitals in Janesville and Madison. Their kind, compassionate care and consideration for his family is deeply appreciated.