November 20, 1953 - August 30, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Joseph H. Nash, age 66, of Janesville, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. He was born in Valparaiso, IN, on November 20, 1953, the son of Dr. Charles and Genevieve (Wittl) Nash. Joe married the former Pennie Edwards, and they had 2 sons, Chris and Adam. They later divorced. He was the manager for Piggly Wiggly Food Store in Brodhead for many years. Joe was an avid pool player, and enjoyed golfing, traveling to Las Vegas for his annual trip, watching Andy Griffith re-runs, but most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his two boys, Chris and Adam Nash; a sister, Charlene (Jean) Martin of Janesville; four nieces: Carrie Jo Cookson, Michelle Martin, Jennifer (Aaron) Berger and Corinna (Doug) Sueflohn; and five great-nieces and nephews: Michael, Kiera, Kayla, Katie, and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and John Nash; a sister, Claudia Cookson; and nephew, Michael Nash.
A Celebration of Joe's Life will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 21 S Austin Rd. Janesville. Interment will be at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For online condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com