Joseph H. "Joe" Allen

February 18, 1941 - May 2, 2021
Milton, WI - Joseph "Joe" H. Allen, 80, of Milton, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Janesville, WI. Joe was born on February 18, 1941, in Ladysmith, WI to the late Thomas and Julia (Prochaska) Allen. He was a 1959 graduate of Muscoda High School. Joe worked at General Motors in Janesville and also enlisted in the Armed Forces. He first served in the Navy for over 10 years and then joined the Navy Reserve; finally retiring from the Army Reserve. Joe married Bernadette Witek on August 21, 1971 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton where he was a longtime member. Joe was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of Afton VFW Post 3529. He loved to hunt, fish, and play cards, and also enjoyed working at the horse parks near his home in Ocala, Florida.
Joe is survived by his wife, Bernadette Allen; son: Jeffrey (David Corning) Allen; daughter-in-law: Susan Allen; grandchildren: Dawson and Hannah Corning, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Jonathan Allen; brothers: Alexander "Tom" and Jerome "Jerry" Allen.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.