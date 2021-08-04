Reedsburg, WI - Joseph (Joe) G. Whitcomb, age 89, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin died on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center. He was born May 7, 1932 in Winter, Wisconsin to Venoah and Winnifred (Mondor) Whitcomb.
He graduated from Cobb High School in 1950. Joe was a Korean War Veteran, serving as a Squad Leader in the 865th AAA Battalion. He was a life member of the VFW. Joe was awarded the following medals: United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Korean War Service Medal with three campaign stars
He married Barbara Nelson on February 11, 1961 in Edgerton, Wisconsin. They had three children, John, Mary and Tom.
Joe was a lifetime learner, earning three college degrees: a BS in Biology from UW Platteville (1958), a BSE degree in Broadfield Social Studies from UW-Whitewater (1970) and a MS degree in educational Administration from Winona (MN) State University (1976). He did post-graduate work at UW-Superior and the University of Wyoming.
Joe dedicated his professional life to others through service in Public Health and Public Education. He was licensed in Wisconsin as a Registered Sanitarian, Broadfield Social Studies teacher, Junior High School Principal, Senior High School Principal, and School District Administrator. In his personal life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, cooking, music, reading, gardening, and traveling.
Joe believed that children are the greatest natural resource in the world. He loved his family dearly and believed that because of them he was, indeed, a wealthy man. His greatest treasures were his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Whitcomb; his children, John Whitcomb (Ann) of Edgerton, WI, Mary Johnson (Craig) of Lakeville, MN, Tom Whitcomb (Sara) of West Des Moines, IA and his grandchildren, Samantha, Annika, Julia, Nicholas and Lily Whitcomb and Emma and Hanna Johnson.
The family requests that donations be made to your local food pantries.
A private service will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Whitcomb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.