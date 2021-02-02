January 15, 1957 - January 9, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Joseph G. Godina, Jr., age 63, of Elkhorn, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Aurora-Burlington Medical Center in Burlington. Joseph was born January 15, 1957 in Laredo, TX, the son of Jose Godina and Petra Galvan. He served in the U.S. Army for 8 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Godina; father, Jose Sr.; four brothers: Augustine Godina of Delavan, Greg (Jeanine) Godina of Elkhorn, Michael (Mary) Godina of Delavan, WI, and Matthew Godina of Delavan; nephews: Jeff, Michal, Russell, and Gordon; nieces: Sabrina and Topenga, Petra, Anjil and Michaela; great-nieces: Victoria, Kari, and Gloria; and a great-nephew, Tariq. He is preceded in death by his mother, Petra; a brother, Pedro; and a sister, Virginia.
At this time, services will be at a later date. Betzer Family Funeral Home is serving the Godina Family.