Joseph F. Cleaton

July 22, 1940 - November 4, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Joseph F. Cleaton, age 78, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Azura Memory Care in Beloit. He was born in Janesville on July 22, 1940, the son of the late Virgil and Claudia (Heintz) Cleaton. Joe married Sandra C. Harrie in Janesville on December 22, 1961, and together they had three children. He later married Patricia Kurtz in 1979, and later divorced. Over the years, Joe worked for a short time at General Motors, but spent most of his working career pouring basement foundations for Marklein Builders. Joe enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting, especially in the Castle Rock area. Joe was a quiet and reserved gentleman who was a proud grandpa to eight grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters: Ronda (Dennis) Gunn of Janesville, Samantha (Daniel) Voelker of Lake in the Hills, IL, and Charmaine (Tom) Thorson of Janesville; grandchildren: Hillary Gunn, Lucas Gunn, Toni Voelker, Trevor Voelker, Dakota Thorson, and Hunter Thorson; brother and sisters: Robert (Patricia) Cleaton of Janesville, Janice Crawford of Little Rock, AR, and Emily Adams of Janesville. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two grandchildren, Bobbie and Stephanie Sorenson; and his brother, William Cleaton.

Following Joe's wishes, no services are planned.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

