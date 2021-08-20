Joseph Etten

Elkhorn, WI - Joseph W. Etten, 86, of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at home in Elkhorn. He was born June 21, 1935, in Illinois, the son of the late Edwin and Anna (Hertel) Etten. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ketterhagen on October 1, 1960. Joe
was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn and a member of the Knights of
Columbus. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army. Joe was a member of the
Elkhorn Rotary for 34 years, the Walworth County Farm Bureau, and served on the board of the
Farm Production Credit Association for 14 years. The Etten farm hosted the Farm Bureau's
Dairy Breakfast for June is Dairy Month back in 1990 for Walworth County. Joe spent his entire
life working on the farm and started as a milk hauler at 16 years old. He enjoyed bowling,
fishing, car collecting, motorcycling, and traveling.
Joe is survived by his five children: Sheri Piontek, Teri Etten, Mary Jo (Kamran) Azad, Michael
(Jana) Etten, and Mark Etten; ten grandchildren: Jacob, Emily, Marcus, Jocelyn, Jerome,
Danielle, Meghan, Jack, Tyler, and Elizabeth; three siblings: Anna Mae Dale, Robert Etten, and
Judy Rowell; and his significant other Pat Lunde. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife
Ruth, daughter-in-law Nancy Etten, and two siblings, Edward Etten and Martha Bond.
Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Haase-Lockwood &
Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 North Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Private Inurnment will be
at Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rotary Club
of Elkhorn, PO Box 915, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook available at