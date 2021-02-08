March 20, 1938 - February 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Joseph E. Stranglen, age 82, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was born in Omaha, NE on March 20, 1938, the son of Joseph C. and Kathryn M. (Bach) Stranglen. He served in the National Guard. Joe married Bonnie Driscoll on January 25, 1958, and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2012. He retired from General Motors in 1998.
Joe is survived by his 6 children: Linda Stranglen, Laurie (Scott) Batterham, Gail Kirnberger, Cindy (Robert) Cairns, Joe (Leah) Stranglen, and Jennifer (Rollie) Johnson; 8 grandchildren: 13 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Chad Miller; and sister, Barbara Pohlman.
