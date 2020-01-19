November 19, 1940 - January 16, 2020

Janesville/Mineral Point, WI -- Joseph E. Shadduck, age 79, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Spring House in Mineral Point. He was born on November 19, 1940 in Bowler, WI, a son of the late Lavern and Lucille (Gauthier) Shadduck. He graduated from Bear Creek High School. He worked and retired from General Motors in Janesville.

Joseph is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Kevin) Bollinger and Shelly (Todd) Rick; four grandchildren: Nicole (Ryan) Murphy, Josh Bollinger, Carmen and Jordan Rick; three great-grandchildren: Connell, Olivia and Gannon; his brothers and sisters: Judith Chipman, Virginia (Dale) Kriewaldt, Gerald (Ratree) Shadduck, Jaqueline (Laurin) Boushley, Rosena (Steve) Wilson, Mae (Wayne) Schweitzer; 14 nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Guy, Daniel, Thomas and Michael Shadduck; his sister, Theresa Shadduck; and his stepmother, Clara Shadduck.

Private Family Services will be held at on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

