Joseph David Rudnitzki

Janesville, WI - Joseph, a life-long resident of Janesville, WI, passed on February 19th, 2022 at the age of 51.
Joseph is survived by his parents David and Nancy Rudnitzki; his children Hannah with her husband Luke Kordus, and Emily Rudnitzki; his older twin sister Amy Rudnitzki; and younger brothers Jeremy Rudinitzki and Jesse Rudnitzki; along with many nieces and nephews.
Joseph was born in Edgerton on April 14th, 1970 to David and Nancy Rudnitzki. He worked at Lear Corporation from 1992-2008. He later graduated from Blackhawk Technical College in 2011 with a degree as a Laboratory Technician. He married Amanda Reinert on May 21st, 1995 and welcomed his daughters soon after. Joseph loved his family and took them on many outdoor activities; some of his favorites were swimming, camping, and going to theme parks. He enjoyed watching baseball, football, and golf in his free time; and was usually found taking advantage of a beautiful day on a golf course. He was a loving father and friend; known for being selfless, compassionate, courageous, and resourceful. He will always live in our hearts and be forever loved.
Joseph Rudnitzki’s family will hold a private “celebration of life” memorial for him.
Act 24:15; John 5:28
