May 7, 1921 - February 20, 2022
Janesville, WI - Joseph D. Reilly, age 100, died on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at VA Hospital, La Jolla, CA. Joe was born on May 7, 1921, in Janesville, son of the late Patrick and Nell (Meeley) Reilly. He received his education in the Janesville school system before enlisting in the Army. At the age of 22, Joe became a paratrooper, part of the HQ 3rd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. Joe's first combat mission was the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. While on a brief leave in England, Joe met and fell in love with an English girl named Eileen Campbell. He soon was deployed to several battlefields in Europe including the Battle of the Bulge and Hitler's Eagle Nest. During another short leave, Joe returned to England on March 31, 1945, to marry his war bride, Eileen. When the war was over Joe returned to Wisconsin and with his wife, Eileen, and raised three daughters: Anne, Micki, and Toni. He finished his working career at the Parker Pen Company. Joe spent his retirement years golfing and gardening in Santee, CA. In his later years, he married Teresa Blanco in Santee, CA.
Joe was a member of the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Santee and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a strong advocate for unions all his life. He enjoyed volunteering for the Santee Sheriff's Department. Joe cherished his European trips with the Greatest Generation!
Joe is survived by his wife, Teresa; two daughters, Micki (Tom) Thren of Vail, AZ and Toni Wilson of Green Valley, AZ; grandchildren: Andrew Thren of Indonesia, Becky Thren of Tucson, AZ, Chris Rech of Ohio, Kelly (Travis) Felder of Murrieta, CA, Tim (Hannah) Hara of La Mesa, CA; great-grandchildren: Ron, Lisa Marie, Quentin, Tim, Lucas, Lillian, Emilia and Laila; sisters-in-law: Elsie Darby and her family Tony, Carolyn, John and Paul in England, Doreen McMellon and her family Peter, Hillary in England and Rosemary in Australia; special cousin, Pat (Al) Feirn of Janesville, WI and Joe's loyal best friends, Alicia and Albert Herrera of Santee, CA.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Anne; grandson, Ron; brother, Raymond P. Reilly; sister-in-law, Gin Reilly; brother-in-law, Bill Campbell; brother-in-law, Leo McMellon; brother-in-law, Brian Campbell plus numerous friends and relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 9310 Dalehurst Rd., Santee, CA. 92071. In honor of Joe's life, memorials may be made in his name to the Guardian Angels Catholic Church fund. A grave side service will be held in Janesville at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.