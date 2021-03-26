May 26, 1995 - March 23, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - Joseph D. "Joey" Farmer age 25, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Joey was born on May 26, 1995 to Edward K. and Karen J. (Wade) Farmer. He is survived by his loving parents Edward and Karen; brother David (Fiancée Nancy Czerwinski) and grandmother June I. Farmer. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Joey is preceded in death by grandparents Darrell Farmer, James A. Wade, Sr. and Patricia A. Wade. A visitation for Joey will be held at the Como Community Church (N3901 Palmer Rd., Lake Geneva) from 10am to 12pm on Monday, March 29, 2021 with a service at 12pm, Pastor Bob Kamps Officiating. Burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Farmer Family.