Joseph C. Vaughn

December 21, 1942 - August 12, 2022

Milton, WI - Joseph C. Vaughn, age 79, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at home. Joseph was born on December 21, 1942, in Benton, WI.; the son of Thomas and Ethel (Sachs) Vaughn. He graduated from Janesville High School and then enlisted in the Marine Corps. Joseph was very proud of the 6 years he served as a Marine. He was deployed on a ship during the Cuban missile crisis, ready for defense if the need should arise. Joseph was an impressive writer and known as the family historian. He kept many family records and was the gateway to his family connecting with their Norwegian relatives. In addition to his gift in written language, Joseph was a master of spoken language as well. He spoke 5 languages fluently. These included Spanish, French, Italian, German, and English. Joseph loved to travel and visited all 50 states and many foreign countries. He was loved his family and was especially fond of his nieces and nephews. Although Joe was not a father himself, he was a strong advocate, as a long-time, active member of Dads of Wisconsin, Inc.

