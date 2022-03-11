Joseph C. Reilly

Santee, CA - Joseph D. Reilly, age 100, died on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at VA Hospital, La Jolla, CA. Joe was born on May 7, 1921, in Janesville, son of the late Patrick and Nell (Meeley) Reilly. Joe is survived by his wife, Teresa; two daughters, Micki (Tom) Thren of Vail, AZ and Toni Wilson of Green Valley, AZ; grandchildren: Andrew Thren of Indonesia, Becky Thren of Tucson, AZ, Chris Rech of Ohio, Kelly (Travis) Felder of Murrieta, CA, Tim (Hannah) Hara of La Mesa, CA; great-grandchildren: Ron, Lisa Marie, Quentin, Tim, Lucas, Lillian, Emilia and Laila; sisters-in-law: Elsie Darby and her family Tony, Carolyn, John and Paul in England, Doreen McMellon and her family Peter, Hillary in England and Rosemary in Australia; special cousin, Pat (Al) Feirn of Janesville, WI and Joe's loyal best friends, Alicia and Albert Herrera of Santee, CA. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Anne; grandson, Ron; brother, Raymond P. Reilly; sister-in-law, Gin Reilly; brother-in-law, Bill Campbell; brother-in-law, Leo McMellon; brother-in-law, Brian Campbell plus numerous friends and relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. In honor of Joe's life, memorials may be made in his name to the Guardian Angels Catholic Church fund. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
