Janesville, WI - Joseph (Joe) C. Guido, Sr. age 90, of Janesville, WI formerly of Delavan, WI passed away on January 24, 2023. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, son Colonel Joseph C. Guido, Jr. (Heather Farrell), daughter Lisa Guido (Giuliano Schmid) and grandchildren Leila, Valerio, and Grace. Joe grew up in Chicago's "Little Italy" and graduated from Harrison High School in 1950.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War (1952-56). After his Air Force service and attending the University of Illinois, he worked with Chicago inner city youth through programs with the Chicago Boys clubs and Catholic charities. Joe retired from Chicago Public Schools after 32 years of service. Following his son's graduation from West Point in 1999, Joe volunteered as a recruiter for the U.S. Military Academy for the next six years. He visited High Schools in southeastern Wisconsin providing information about the academy and assistance to students wishing to apply.
In 2002, Joe was elected to the Walworth County Board of Supervisors. He was dedicated to supporting the new Lakeland Special Education School in Elkhorn, which was completed in 2008. Throughout the rest of his life, he continued to volunteer and fundraise for the school. Joe's contributions to underserved and disadvantaged youth, especially those with special needs, have made a great difference to many families over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: "Friends of the Lakeland School", PO Box 1361, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. His family would like to thank Hospice Care for their devotion and support. Final services will be completed at a later date. The Guido family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
