Joseph C. Guido

June 28, 1932 - January 24, 2023

Janesville, WI - Joseph (Joe) C. Guido, Sr. age 90, of Janesville, WI formerly of Delavan, WI passed away on January 24, 2023. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, son Colonel Joseph C. Guido, Jr. (Heather Farrell), daughter Lisa Guido (Giuliano Schmid) and grandchildren Leila, Valerio, and Grace. Joe grew up in Chicago's "Little Italy" and graduated from Harrison High School in 1950.