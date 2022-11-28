Joseph Bishop "Joe" Wolfe

April 5, 1951 - October 29, 2022

Charlotte, NC - Joseph Bishop Wolfe, 71, died October 29, 2022. He was born April 5, 1951, in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late John H. & Marian Schuster Wolfe. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Kay Barreca.