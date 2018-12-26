December 5, 1959 - December 20, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Joseph A. Presti, age 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, after fighting a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born December 5, 1959, to Samuel C. Presti and Catherine M. (Fuchs) Paton in Janesville. Joseph was a 1978, graduate of George S. Parker High School. He continued on to Blackhawk Technical College, where he earned associates degrees in both Robotics and Electronics, and completed a four-year Maintenance Mechanic Engineer Apprenticeship. In 2009, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology from Capella University. Joseph had a successful career at Alliant Energy for 33 years, with his most recent position as a Senior Technical Trainer, where he was proud to lead an apprenticeship program. Joseph married Nancy J. Schiller, the love of his life, on August 3, 1985, at Cargill United Methodist Church, after working at Parker Pen together for nine years. He was a proud father of five children: Angelea, Katelyn, Hilary, Jonathan, and Stephen, to whom he devoted his entire life to. He led an active lifestyle, spending his time outdoors, fixing things around the house, traveling, and biking. Joseph had a love for sports, where he always cheered on his favorite teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He served many years as a coach for Girl Scout Softball, and YMCA basketball, baseball, and soccer. Never missing a game or recital, he was always his kids' number one fan. When he was 16, he built his first race car engine, and used it in his stock car at Rockford Speedway. He also placed in the Plymouth Troubleshooting Contest. His kind-hearted soul and loving heart made him the best dad in the world. He always made time for going on family bike rides, making homemade ice cream treats, and planning all the family vacations; Disney World being one of his favorites. Joseph's tenacious and resilient spirit shined through during his fight with leukemia this year. Among all the unsuccessful treatments, pain, and medications, he never gave up. "I have a positive outlook, and I'm gonna keep it." He always said, "please" and "thank you" to all the hospital staff, and never once complained.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters: Angelea Presti, Katelyn Presti, Hilary (Justin) Leick; sons, Jonathan Presti, Stephen Presti; sister, Sharon (Brand) Smith; aunt, Mary Willson; aunt, Geraldine Murphy; and his cat, Pumpkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel C. Presti and Catherine M. Paton; stepfather, Robert Paton; older sister, Laura Presti; and grandparents, Harold Fuchs and Catherine Fox.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Ave., with Rev. Susan Lockman and Rev. Josh Franklin co-officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444, www.whitcomb-lynch.com
Joseph's family would like to extend a special thank you to the SCU nurses and staff at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville, for the wonderful care and support given to Joseph, and his family and friends during his final journey.
