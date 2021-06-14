Joseph A. Almburg

April 15, 1963 - December 18, 2020
Delavan, WI - Joe was born in Dekalb, IL on April 15th, 1963 and has lived his adult life in Delavan, WI after graduating from UW Whitewater. Joe Jr. passed away at the young age of 57 on Friday, Dec. 18th, 2020 after losing his battle with Covid-19.
Joe was an amazing man with a heart of gold. He loved life, family, and friends. Joe lived for playing hockey, as he played at least twice a week. Joe also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, snowmobiling, riding his Harley, hanging out at the fire pit with a glass of wine, and almost everything outdoors.
Joe loved to share laughs and tell stories, and he could tell them well! Whether he told a story once or 100 times, it would be just as funny as the first time you heard it. His smile was contagious and his laugh infectious. To know Joe is to love Joe, and he is so loved.
Joe was a Senior Account Manager with Univar Solutions. He enjoyed his job, his co-workers and was very respected. Joe followed in his family's footsteps in the auctioneering business. He worked part time providing his auctioneering services for many charitable and wildlife auctions. He was a member of the Auctioneers Association, USA Hockey, National Wild Turkey Federation, Delavan Hunt Club, Delavan Lake Yacht Club, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and several other organizations.
Joe is survived by his soul mate, Emily Van Der Haegen, his parents, Joe and Phyllis Almburg, whom he looked up to immensely, daughter, Joselyn Almburg of Chicago, and son, Andrew (Cassidy) Almburg of Delavan, all of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his granddaughter Cora, who he adored, and his bonus children Blaine, Anna (Kris) and Scotty Van Der Haegen, who he loved as his own. Additionally, Joe is survived by his sister-in-law Lynn Almburg, his niece Emma and nephew Owen, who meant the world to him. Joe Jr. had many other loving family members and beautiful friends he has left behind.
Joe is preceded in death by his brother Mark, both sharing an immense love for the ice. Wilhelm and Helga Hauer also preceded Joe in death.
A Celebration of Life for immediate family will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan starting at 10:00 A.M.
A Public Open House will from 2:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive in Delavan. Please come join us to share laughs, tears, and many stories as we celebrate Joe's beautiful life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the USA Hockey Foundation in Joe's name, or a local Hockey program in your area. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com